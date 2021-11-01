SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.41-$0.42 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $99.9-$100.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $99.95 million.SPS Commerce also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.760-$1.770 EPS.

Shares of SPS Commerce stock traded down $20.39 on Friday, hitting $152.73. 744,101 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,583. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.39. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.17 and a beta of 0.93. SPS Commerce has a 12-month low of $83.44 and a 12-month high of $174.42.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $97.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.41 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Research analysts forecast that SPS Commerce will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SPSC shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Northland Securities cut shares of SPS Commerce from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $150.00 price target (up previously from $120.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $162.67.

In related news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,000 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.19, for a total transaction of $224,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 3,200 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.08, for a total transaction of $365,056.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SPS Commerce stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 314,223 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,382 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.88% of SPS Commerce worth $31,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 97.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

Read More: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.