Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.20.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

In other news, insider John Scott Neal sold 4,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total value of $119,741.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.0% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co raised its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 5.7% in the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 13,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 8.0% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 5.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 900.0% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFM traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.29. The company had a trading volume of 90,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,329,712. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 12 month low of $18.21 and a 12 month high of $29.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.96.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 4.34%. Equities analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

Featured Article: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.