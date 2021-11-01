SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) Stock Holdings Trimmed by ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lowered its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,088,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,067 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned approximately 2.22% of SpringWorks Therapeutics worth $89,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 3,192 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $485,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 57.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 106,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,749,000 after buying an additional 38,657 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 12,270.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 117,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,748,000 after purchasing an additional 116,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 24.4% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 19,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SWTX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.60.

SWTX stock traded up $2.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $69.35. 616 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,798. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of -36.05 and a beta of 0.83. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.57 and a 1-year high of $96.48.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.28). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.47) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider L. Mary Smith sold 10,000 shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total value of $559,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bain Capital Life Sciences Inv sold 1,000,000 shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total transaction of $70,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,058,423 shares of company stock worth $73,647,610 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 30.76% of the company’s stock.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Company Profile

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

