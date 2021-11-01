Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Rating Increased to Market Perform at Sanford C. Bernstein

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) was upgraded by stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

SPOT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $315.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $303.64.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

SPOT stock opened at $289.40 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $243.03. The company has a market capitalization of $51.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -144.70 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Spotify Technology has a 12 month low of $201.68 and a 12 month high of $387.44.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.16). Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a negative return on equity of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.68) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Spotify Technology will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new position in Spotify Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Spotify Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 60.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

Featured Article: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.