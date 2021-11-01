Sports Entertainment Acquisition (NYSE:SEAH) Trading Down 2.6%

Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SEAH) shares were down 2.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.83 and last traded at $10.90. Approximately 10,331 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 755,123 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.19.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.01.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sports Entertainment Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $30,520,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Sports Entertainment Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $6,804,000. Antara Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Sports Entertainment Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $3,731,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sports Entertainment Acquisition by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 617,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,029,000 after purchasing an additional 217,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sports Entertainment Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $1,732,000. Institutional investors own 57.08% of the company’s stock.

Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on the sports and entertainment sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in North Palm Beach, Florida.

