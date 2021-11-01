Spok (SPOK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:SPOK opened at $10.29 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.48. Spok has a fifty-two week low of $7.16 and a fifty-two week high of $12.86. The stock has a market cap of $200.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 0.27.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Spok stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,699 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,118 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.45% of Spok worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 69.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spok Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of communication solutions. It provides call centre operations, clinical alerting and notifications, one-way and advanced two-way wireless messaging services, mobile communications and public safety solutions. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Springfield, VA.

