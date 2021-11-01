Spectrum Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $356.00 (SPT)

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded down 10.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 1st. During the last week, Spectrum has traded 19.4% lower against the US dollar. Spectrum has a market cap of $36,047.82 and $356.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spectrum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000444 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $193.19 or 0.00317199 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00005515 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001127 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000527 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000082 BTC.

About Spectrum

SPT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 coins. Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @SpectrumSPT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Spectrum is spectrum-token.com . Spectrum’s official message board is medium.com/@spectrumspt

According to CryptoCompare, “Spectrum is a decentralized online shopping using blockchain technology. It is e-commerce without the hefty middlemen fees. The user can see catalogs inventory from different sellers in one location. It enables affiliates to monetize their network and protects buyers and sellers from fraud. “

Spectrum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spectrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

