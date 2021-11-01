SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN) Stake Raised by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN) by 163.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,324 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF were worth $197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XTN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 544.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 29,796 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 10,407.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 5,724 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF during the first quarter valued at about $845,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF in the first quarter worth about $491,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $779,000.

SPDR S&P Transportation ETF stock opened at $90.78 on Monday. SPDR S&P Transportation ETF has a 52 week low of $58.00 and a 52 week high of $92.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.02.

