SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Hits New 12-Month High at $92.20

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $92.20 and last traded at $92.19, with a volume of 380 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $90.76.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.79.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLYG. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 70.5% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 273.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 67.8% during the third quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

