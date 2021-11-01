SparkPoint Fuel (SFUEL) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.61 Million

SparkPoint Fuel (CURRENCY:SFUEL) traded up 16.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 1st. One SparkPoint Fuel coin can now be purchased for about $0.0567 or 0.00000091 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SparkPoint Fuel has traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. SparkPoint Fuel has a market capitalization of $1.61 million and $538,273.00 worth of SparkPoint Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001608 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.93 or 0.00072234 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.97 or 0.00072301 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62.73 or 0.00100851 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,274.74 or 1.00126338 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,318.38 or 0.06943162 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.89 or 0.00022332 BTC.

SparkPoint Fuel Coin Profile

SparkPoint Fuel’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,373,956 coins. The Reddit community for SparkPoint Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/sparkpoint . SparkPoint Fuel’s official Twitter account is @SparkDeFi

SparkPoint Fuel Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparkPoint Fuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SparkPoint Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

