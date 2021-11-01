SparkPoint Fuel (SFUEL) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $538,273.00

SparkPoint Fuel (CURRENCY:SFUEL) traded up 16.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 1st. Over the last seven days, SparkPoint Fuel has traded 4.5% higher against the dollar. SparkPoint Fuel has a market capitalization of $1.61 million and $538,273.00 worth of SparkPoint Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SparkPoint Fuel coin can now be purchased for $0.0567 or 0.00000091 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SparkPoint Fuel alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001608 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.93 or 0.00072234 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.97 or 0.00072301 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62.73 or 0.00100851 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,274.74 or 1.00126338 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,318.38 or 0.06943162 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.89 or 0.00022332 BTC.

SparkPoint Fuel Coin Profile

SparkPoint Fuel’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,373,956 coins. SparkPoint Fuel’s official Twitter account is @SparkDeFi . The Reddit community for SparkPoint Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/sparkpoint

Buying and Selling SparkPoint Fuel

