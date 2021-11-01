Solanium (SLIM) Reaches One Day Volume of $3.16 Million

Solanium (CURRENCY:SLIM) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 1st. During the last week, Solanium has traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar. One Solanium coin can now be bought for $2.11 or 0.00003419 BTC on major exchanges. Solanium has a market cap of $111.00 million and $3.16 million worth of Solanium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001618 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.31 or 0.00078118 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.42 or 0.00071815 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.60 or 0.00102836 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,826.06 or 0.99966615 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,332.98 or 0.07006002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00022474 BTC.

Solanium’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 52,500,000 coins. Solanium’s official Twitter account is @solanium_io

