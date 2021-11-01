Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on SDXAY. Jefferies Financial Group raised Sodexo from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley cut Sodexo from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Sodexo in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sodexo from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded Sodexo to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Sodexo alerts:

Sodexo stock opened at $19.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.04. Sodexo has a 12 month low of $12.62 and a 12 month high of $20.96.

Sodexo SA engages in the provision of on-site services, benefits and rewards services, and personal and home care services. It offers integrated solutions which cover a variety of working and living environments and are available in client segments which include corporate, health care, education, defense, remote sites, justice services, seniors, and sports and leisure.

See Also: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Sodexo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sodexo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.