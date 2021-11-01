SnowGem (XSG) Price Tops $0.0441 on Exchanges

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 31st. SnowGem has a total market capitalization of $1.36 million and $45,383.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SnowGem has traded 13.2% lower against the dollar. One SnowGem coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC on popular exchanges including STEX, Mercatox and Graviex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Safe (SAFE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00006542 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001156 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 27% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 30.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 46.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded up 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000025 BTC.

SnowGem Coin Profile

SnowGem (XSG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. SnowGem’s total supply is 30,907,160 coins and its circulating supply is 30,830,068 coins. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SnowGem is snowgem.org. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Snowgem is a Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SnowGem

SnowGem can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Mercatox and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowGem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SnowGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

