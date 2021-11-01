SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by CIBC

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by research analysts at CIBC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$40.00 price target on the stock. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.62% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SNC. Cfra increased their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. ATB Capital lowered their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$43.00 to C$42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Laurentian upped their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$40.50 to C$44.00 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$42.69.

Shares of SNC stock traded down C$0.40 on Monday, reaching C$32.89. 439,911 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,974. The stock has a market cap of C$5.77 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$34.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$32.29. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 1-year low of C$18.83 and a 1-year high of C$38.25.

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.82 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that SNC-Lavalin Group will post 1.930545 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital.

