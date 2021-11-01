Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM) Short Interest Update

Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,700 shares, a growth of 52.5% from the September 30th total of 28,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 137,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SLAM. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Slam during the 2nd quarter worth about $18,458,000. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS bought a new stake in Slam during the 2nd quarter worth about $17,377,000. Blackstone Inc bought a new stake in Slam during the 2nd quarter worth about $14,537,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Slam during the 2nd quarter worth about $11,496,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Slam in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,691,000.

Get Slam alerts:

Shares of Slam stock opened at $9.78 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.70. Slam has a 12-month low of $9.35 and a 12-month high of $9.99.

Slam Corp. a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Slam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.