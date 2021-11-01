Skanska AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKSBF) Short Interest Update

Skanska AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKSBF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,100 shares, a drop of 47.2% from the September 30th total of 151,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 53.4 days.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SKSBF shares. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Skanska AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Skanska AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Skanska AB (publ) stock opened at $26.42 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.35. Skanska AB has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $29.70.

Skanska AB engages in the provision of construction and project development businesses. It operates through the following segments: Construction, Residential Development, and Commercial Property Development. The Construction segment includes both building construction and civil construction. The Residential Development segment develops residential projects for immediate sale.

