SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.850-$2.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.930. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised SJW Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised SJW Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on SJW Group in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock.

Get SJW Group alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.83 and a 200-day moving average of $66.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. SJW Group has a 12 month low of $58.01 and a 12 month high of $71.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.66 and a beta of 0.40.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.07). SJW Group had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 11.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that SJW Group will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. This is an increase from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.26%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SJW Group stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,269 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.24% of SJW Group worth $4,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SJW Group Company Profile

SJW Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides water utility services. It operates through the Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The Water Utility Services segment offers water utility and utility-related services. The Real Estate Services segment engages in property management and investment activity.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for SJW Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SJW Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.