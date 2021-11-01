Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) Short Interest Down 25.9% in October

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,630,000 shares, a decline of 25.9% from the September 30th total of 2,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 234,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.9 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.76. 1,857 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 361,385. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 12-month low of $16.16 and a 12-month high of $23.97.

Get Sixth Street Specialty Lending alerts:

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $62.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.34 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 95.35% and a return on equity of 12.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.21%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 122.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 172.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the first quarter worth about $74,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the second quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the third quarter worth about $94,000. 49.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Company Profile

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc acts as private equity fund. The fund target companies operating in the fields health, commercial, internet, industrial, technology serveries. It provides financing for first-lien debt, second-lien debt, mezzanine and unsecured debt and equity and other investments,transaction size between $15 to $350 million, EBTIDA of $10 to $250 million and enterprise value of $50 million.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.