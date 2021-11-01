SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.130-$1.140 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

SITC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $15.75 to $16.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet raised shares of SITE Centers from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of SITE Centers in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.89.

SITE Centers stock opened at $15.89 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.58 and a beta of 1.73. SITE Centers has a 52-week low of $6.72 and a 52-week high of $17.15.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. SITE Centers had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $120.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that SITE Centers will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.48%.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

