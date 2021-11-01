SIRIN LABS Token (SRN) Tops 1-Day Volume of $255,552.00

SIRIN LABS Token (CURRENCY:SRN) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. One SIRIN LABS Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0109 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, SIRIN LABS Token has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar. SIRIN LABS Token has a total market capitalization of $5.35 million and approximately $255,552.00 worth of SIRIN LABS Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003169 BTC.

SIRIN LABS Token Coin Profile

SIRIN LABS Token (SRN) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2017. SIRIN LABS Token’s total supply is 572,166,104 coins and its circulating supply is 491,820,906 coins. The official website for SIRIN LABS Token is www.sirinlabs.com . The Reddit community for SIRIN LABS Token is /r/SirinLabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SIRIN LABS Token’s official Twitter account is @SIRINLABS and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sirin Labs is a company known as the developer of SOLARIN, an ultra-secure mobile phone. The SirinLabs team decided to make one more step toward the security of personal gadgets and create the first blockchain smartphone. “

SIRIN LABS Token Coin Trading

