Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $120.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Simpson Manufacturing Company Inc., headquartered in Pleasanton, California, through its subsidiary, Simpson Strong-Tie Company Inc., designs, engineers and is a leading manufacturer of wood construction products and software solutions, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and concrete construction products, including adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, powder actuated tools and reinforcing fiber materials. “

Separately, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NYSE SSD opened at $106.09 on Thursday. Simpson Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $87.85 and a 12-month high of $119.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.03.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The construction company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The business had revenue of $396.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 23.42%.

In other news, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.36, for a total value of $234,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Roger Dankel sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.77, for a total transaction of $161,655.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and markets building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects; and concrete construction products such as anchor; and repair, protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DYI projects.

