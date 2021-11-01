Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Simpson Manufacturing Company Inc., headquartered in Pleasanton, California, through its subsidiary, Simpson Strong-Tie Company Inc., designs, engineers and is a leading manufacturer of wood construction products and software solutions, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and concrete construction products, including adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, powder actuated tools and reinforcing fiber materials. “

Separately, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

SSD stock opened at $106.09 on Friday. Simpson Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $87.85 and a 52 week high of $119.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.03. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 1.25.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The construction company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The business had revenue of $396.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. Simpson Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 23.42%.

In related news, insider Roger Dankel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.77, for a total transaction of $161,655.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.36, for a total value of $234,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 494,871 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,654,000 after buying an additional 15,335 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 191.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 145,266 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,068,000 after buying an additional 95,407 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,192 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,482,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,891 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and markets building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects; and concrete construction products such as anchor; and repair, protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DYI projects.

