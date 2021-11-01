Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.550-$11.650 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Simon Property Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Simon Property Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $138.67.

NYSE SPG traded up $2.78 on Monday, hitting $149.36. 2,591,950 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,708,530. Simon Property Group has a 1-year low of $61.64 and a 1-year high of $149.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $135.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16. The company has a market cap of $49.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.54.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.81). The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 43.97% and a net margin of 31.67%. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group will post 10.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.86%.

In other news, major shareholder Simon Property Group Inc /De/ acquired 512,820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,230,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Simon Property Group stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 56.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,402,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,590,556 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.34% of Simon Property Group worth $574,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 86.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

