Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Sets New 12-Month High at $148.19

Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $148.19 and last traded at $147.91, with a volume of 13228 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $146.58.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Truist raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Simon Property Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16. The company has a market cap of $48.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $135.56 and a 200 day moving average of $129.93.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.81). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 43.97% and a net margin of 31.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 10.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Simon Property Group Inc /De/ acquired 512,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $9,230,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group during the first quarter valued at $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Simon Property Group during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 127.7% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 45.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

