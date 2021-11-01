Sika (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) Given “Buy” Rating at Societe Generale

Societe Generale restated their buy rating on shares of Sika (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

SXYAY has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Sika in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Sika in a research report on Monday, October 25th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Sika in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $34.19 target price on Sika and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Sika in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.19.

Shares of Sika stock opened at $33.87 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.63. Sika has a 12-month low of $24.31 and a 12-month high of $36.59.

Sika AG engages in the development and production of systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor vehicle. It offers solutions for concrete, waterproofing, cement additives, rigid bonding, joint sealing, and tunneling and mining. The company was founded by Kaspar Winkler in 1910 and is headquartered in Baar, Switzerland.

