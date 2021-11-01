Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Shares Purchased by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) by 154.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 116,794 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,847 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $9,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SIG. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Signet Jewelers during the first quarter worth about $96,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Signet Jewelers by 228.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in Signet Jewelers during the second quarter worth about $114,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Signet Jewelers by 26,850.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Signet Jewelers during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Signet Jewelers news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 25,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.12, for a total transaction of $2,053,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eugenia Ulasewicz sold 2,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.84, for a total transaction of $221,620.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,523 shares of company stock valued at $4,306,120. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Signet Jewelers stock opened at $89.18 on Monday. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 1 year low of $20.88 and a 1 year high of $93.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.26. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $1.88. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.13) earnings per share. Signet Jewelers’s revenue was up 101.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is 34.12%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Signet Jewelers in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Signet Jewelers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.00.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

