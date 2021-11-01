Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) Research Coverage Started at BTIG Research

BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

SGTX has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Sigilon Therapeutics from $45.00 to $9.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Sigilon Therapeutics from $62.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sigilon Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGTX opened at $5.39 on Friday. Sigilon Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.33 and a 52-week high of $54.32. The firm has a market cap of $172.79 million and a P/E ratio of -19.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.56.

Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 million. Research analysts expect that Sigilon Therapeutics will post -2.7 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics by 26,803.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 546,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,869,000 after purchasing an additional 544,909 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics by 581.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 14,008 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Sigilon Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sigilon Therapeutics by 57.9% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 5,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Sigilon Therapeutics by 111.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 6,758 shares during the last quarter. 60.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sigilon Therapeutics

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops functional cures for patients with chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is SIG-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to prevent bleeding episodes in patients with moderate-severe to severe Hemophilia A. The company is also developing SIG-005 to treat the non-neurological manifestations of the disease in patients with mucopolysaccharidosis type 1; SIG-007 to provide continuous and prolonged release of functional enzyme at levels sufficient to produce clinical benefits and alleviate progression of the downstream aspects of Fabry disease; and SIG-002 designed to replace islet cells for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

