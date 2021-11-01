Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) Research Coverage Started at BTIG Research

BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.
SGTX has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Sigilon Therapeutics from $45.00 to $9.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Sigilon Therapeutics from $62.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sigilon Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.08.
Shares of NASDAQ:SGTX opened at $5.39 on Friday. Sigilon Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.33 and a 52-week high of $54.32. The firm has a market cap of $172.79 million and a P/E ratio of -19.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.56.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics by 26,803.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 546,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,869,000 after purchasing an additional 544,909 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics by 581.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 14,008 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Sigilon Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sigilon Therapeutics by 57.9% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 5,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Sigilon Therapeutics by 111.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 6,758 shares during the last quarter. 60.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Sigilon Therapeutics
Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops functional cures for patients with chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is SIG-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to prevent bleeding episodes in patients with moderate-severe to severe Hemophilia A. The company is also developing SIG-005 to treat the non-neurological manifestations of the disease in patients with mucopolysaccharidosis type 1; SIG-007 to provide continuous and prolonged release of functional enzyme at levels sufficient to produce clinical benefits and alleviate progression of the downstream aspects of Fabry disease; and SIG-002 designed to replace islet cells for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.
