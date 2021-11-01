Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGTX) Receives $34.80 Average Target Price from Analysts

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGTX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.80.

SGTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Sigilon Therapeutics from $45.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. BTIG Research began coverage on Sigilon Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Sigilon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Sigilon Therapeutics from $62.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

Get Sigilon Therapeutics alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics by 26,803.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 546,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,869,000 after buying an additional 544,909 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics by 581.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 14,008 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $344,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 5,299 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics by 111.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 6,758 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.83% of the company’s stock.

SGTX stock opened at $5.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.79 million and a P/E ratio of -19.96. Sigilon Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.33 and a twelve month high of $54.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.56.

Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sigilon Therapeutics will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sigilon Therapeutics

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops functional cures for patients with chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is SIG-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to prevent bleeding episodes in patients with moderate-severe to severe Hemophilia A. The company is also developing SIG-005 to treat the non-neurological manifestations of the disease in patients with mucopolysaccharidosis type 1; SIG-007 to provide continuous and prolonged release of functional enzyme at levels sufficient to produce clinical benefits and alleviate progression of the downstream aspects of Fabry disease; and SIG-002 designed to replace islet cells for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

Read More: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Sigilon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sigilon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.