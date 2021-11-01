Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGTX) Receives $34.80 Average Target Price from Analysts

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGTX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.80.
SGTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Sigilon Therapeutics from $45.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. BTIG Research began coverage on Sigilon Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Sigilon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Sigilon Therapeutics from $62.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics by 26,803.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 546,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,869,000 after buying an additional 544,909 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics by 581.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 14,008 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $344,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 5,299 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics by 111.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 6,758 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.83% of the company’s stock.
Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sigilon Therapeutics will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Sigilon Therapeutics
Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops functional cures for patients with chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is SIG-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to prevent bleeding episodes in patients with moderate-severe to severe Hemophilia A. The company is also developing SIG-005 to treat the non-neurological manifestations of the disease in patients with mucopolysaccharidosis type 1; SIG-007 to provide continuous and prolonged release of functional enzyme at levels sufficient to produce clinical benefits and alleviate progression of the downstream aspects of Fabry disease; and SIG-002 designed to replace islet cells for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.
