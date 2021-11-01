SIG Combibloc Group AG (OTCMKTS:SCBGF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

SIG Combibloc Group AG (OTCMKTS:SCBGF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SCBGF shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of SIG Combibloc Group in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SIG Combibloc Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of SIG Combibloc Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of SIG Combibloc Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of SIG Combibloc Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

OTCMKTS SCBGF traded down $0.85 on Wednesday, hitting $25.95. 1,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,544. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.85. SIG Combibloc Group has a 52-week low of $20.82 and a 52-week high of $39.00.

SIG Combibloc Group AG provides aseptic carton packaging systems and solutions for beverage and liquid food products. The company provides aseptic carton packaging filling machines, aseptic carton packaging sleeves, and closures, as well as spare parts, maintenance, digital, add-on, training, and other services.

