Sierra Metals (SMT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 8th. Analysts expect Sierra Metals to post earnings of C$0.13 per share for the quarter.

Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The mining company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$97.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$98.07 million.

Shares of TSE:SMT opened at C$2.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$408.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.50, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Sierra Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$2.11 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.92.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Sierra Metals from C$3.30 to C$2.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$3.80 target price on shares of Sierra Metals in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Sierra Metals to C$5.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on Sierra Metals from C$5.25 to C$4.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Sierra Metals Company Profile

Sierra Metals Inc focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

