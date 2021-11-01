Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) Short Interest Up 52.0% in October

Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 503,700 shares, an increase of 52.0% from the September 30th total of 331,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 733,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

SMTS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Sierra Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Sierra Metals from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on Sierra Metals from C$6.00 to C$5.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SMTS traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.00. 23,906 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 629,006. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Sierra Metals has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $3.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.80 million, a PE ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.78.

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). Sierra Metals had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 12.50%. The business had revenue of $79.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.04 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sierra Metals will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sierra Metals by 17.3% in the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 55,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 8,195 shares during the period. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sierra Metals in the third quarter worth about $555,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Sierra Metals by 78.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 348,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 152,934 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sierra Metals by 56.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,495,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,521,000 after buying an additional 1,257,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Sierra Metals by 80.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 13,113 shares in the last quarter. 40.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sierra Metals Company Profile

Sierra Metals, Inc engages in the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: Peru, Mexico, and Canada. The Peru segment consists Yauricocha Mine. The Mexico segment comprises of Bolivar and Cusi Mines. The company was founded on April 11, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

