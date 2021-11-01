Showcase (SHO) Price Tops $0.0203 on Exchanges

Showcase (CURRENCY:SHO) traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. Showcase has a total market cap of $512,730.90 and approximately $18,542.00 worth of Showcase was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Showcase has traded 31.4% lower against the US dollar. One Showcase coin can now be bought for about $0.0203 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001640 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.57 or 0.00081207 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.73 or 0.00074923 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.88 or 0.00103013 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,067.34 or 1.00051173 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,320.09 or 0.07077919 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.93 or 0.00022822 BTC.

About Showcase

Showcase’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,299,553 coins. Showcase’s official Twitter account is @MyShowcase

Buying and Selling Showcase

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Showcase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Showcase should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Showcase using one of the exchanges listed above.

