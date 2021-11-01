Short Interest in Yellowstone Acquisition (NASDAQ:YSAC) Rises By 61.5%

Yellowstone Acquisition (NASDAQ:YSAC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, an increase of 61.5% from the September 30th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ YSAC opened at $10.13 on Monday. Yellowstone Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.91 and a twelve month high of $10.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.09.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YSAC. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Yellowstone Acquisition by 1.0% in the first quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 404,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,033,000 after buying an additional 4,140 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its stake in Yellowstone Acquisition by 50.0% during the third quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Yellowstone Acquisition by 2,333.5% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 5,367 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Yellowstone Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Yellowstone Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $117,000. 61.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yellowstone Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Omaha, Nebraska.

