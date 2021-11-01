Short Interest in Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) Declines By 29.4%

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 723,900 shares, a decline of 29.4% from the September 30th total of 1,025,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 668,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of Trulieve Cannabis stock opened at $25.17 on Monday. Trulieve Cannabis has a twelve month low of $22.70 and a twelve month high of $53.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.34.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Trulieve Cannabis in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Trulieve Cannabis in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Trulieve Cannabis in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from $50.50 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Trulieve Cannabis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.58.

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. engages in the provision of medical cannabis products and services. It cultivates and produces its products in-house and distributes to its branded stores, as well as directly to patients via home delivery. The company was founded on September 17, 1940 and is headquartered in Quincy, FL.

