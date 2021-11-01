Short Interest in Técnicas Reunidas, S.A. (OTCMKTS:TNISF) Rises By 36.7%

Técnicas Reunidas, S.A. (OTCMKTS:TNISF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 176,600 shares, a growth of 36.7% from the September 30th total of 129,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of TNISF opened at $17.10 on Monday. Técnicas Reunidas has a 12-month low of $15.80 and a 12-month high of $17.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.10.

Técnicas Reunidas Company Profile

Técnicas Reunidas SA provides engineering and construction services. It operates through the following segments: It operates through the following segments: Petroleum and Gas; Energy and Infrastructure and Industries. The Petroleum and Gas segment refers to the realization of services of engineering, procurement, and construction in the operations or transactions of processing of petroleum and of production and also, as well as chemical processing activities related to the entire chain of value in the production and extraction of the natural gas, these being the production, treatment, transportation, and warehousing.

