Short Interest in Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) Rises By 59.9%

Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,900 shares, an increase of 59.9% from the September 30th total of 23,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Summit Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $289,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 175,943 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,345,000 after purchasing an additional 8,424 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,464,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,606,000. Finally, Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,354,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Summit Midstream Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Summit Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Summit Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

NYSE:SMLP traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $31.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,096. Summit Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $46.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $211.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 3.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.01 and a 200-day moving average of $31.57.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $1.35. The business had revenue of $100.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.82 million. Summit Midstream Partners had a net margin of 30.54% and a negative return on equity of 0.87%.

Summit Midstream Partners Company Profile

Summit Midstream Partners LP engages in the development, ownership, and operation of midstream energy infrastructure assets that are located in unconventional resource basins, primarily shale formations. It operates through the following segments: Utica Shale, Ohio Gathering, Williston Basin, DJ Basin, Permian Basin, Piceance Basin, Barnett Shale, and Marcellus Shale.

