Short Interest in Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC) Drops By 30.3%

Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a drop of 30.3% from the September 30th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Studio City International by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP raised its stake in Studio City International by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 482,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,257,000 after purchasing an additional 135,934 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Studio City International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,902,000. 21.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MSC traded up $0.57 on Monday, hitting $8.81. The stock had a trading volume of 19,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,385. The stock has a market cap of $975.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47 and a beta of -0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 5.05, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.41. Studio City International has a 52-week low of $7.65 and a 52-week high of $27.00.

Studio City International Holdings Ltd. engages in the hospitality business and provision of gaming related services in Macau. It offers hotel, gaming dining, retail, entertainment facilities. The company was founded on August 2, 2000 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

