Short Interest in Software Acquisition Group Inc III (NASDAQ:SWAGU) Declines By 50.0%

Software Acquisition Group Inc III (NASDAQ:SWAGU) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the September 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 98,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

SWAGU stock opened at $10.20 on Monday. Software Acquisition Group Inc III has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $10.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.08.

