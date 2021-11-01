Short Interest in Ryohin Keikaku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RYKKY) Drops By 34.6%

Ryohin Keikaku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RYKKY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,100 shares, a decline of 34.6% from the September 30th total of 50,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

RYKKY stock opened at $20.02 on Monday. Ryohin Keikaku has a 1 year low of $17.88 and a 1 year high of $25.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.53.

Several research firms have recently commented on RYKKY. Macquarie upgraded shares of Ryohin Keikaku from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Mizuho raised shares of Ryohin Keikaku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

Ryohin Keikaku Co, Ltd. engages in the operation of exclusive stores of MUJI. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Business, East Asia Business, Europe and Americas Business, South-West Asia and Oceania Business, and Others. The Domestic Business segment handles the procurement, logistics, and product sales across Japan through the internet and domestic stores.

