Short Interest in Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT) Declines By 50.0%

Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the September 30th total of 26,400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 67,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several analysts have commented on QIPT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quipt Home Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quipt Home Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.58.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QIPT. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in Quipt Home Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,171,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Quipt Home Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,459,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $641,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $549,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $273,000. 14.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:QIPT traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.50. 300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,327. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.08. Quipt Home Medical has a 12-month low of $4.40 and a 12-month high of $8.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.16. Quipt Home Medical had a negative net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 0.93%. The company had revenue of $26.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.80 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Quipt Home Medical will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Quipt Home Medical

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home monitoring equipment, supplies, and services for patients in the United States. It offers daily and ambulatory aides; power mobility equipment; BiPAP and CPAP machines, oxygen concentrators, and ventilators; oxygen therapy; sleep apnea and PAP treatment equipment; disease management services; and home ventilator equipment, as well as rents respiratory equipment.

