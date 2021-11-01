Short Interest in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI) Drops By 38.9%

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decrease of 38.9% from the September 30th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.31. 144,693 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,865. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund has a 1 year low of $11.30 and a 1 year high of $13.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.40.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 19th were given a $0.038 dividend. This is a boost from Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 18th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%.
Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Company Profile
Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.
