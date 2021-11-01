Short Interest in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI) Drops By 38.9%

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decrease of 38.9% from the September 30th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.31. 144,693 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,865. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund has a 1 year low of $11.30 and a 1 year high of $13.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 19th were given a $0.038 dividend. This is a boost from Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 18th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Integrated Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 12.4% in the second quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,368 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 1.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 98,687 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 10.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,378 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 5.3% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 69,397 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 3,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 5.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,564 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 3,679 shares in the last quarter.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Company Profile

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

