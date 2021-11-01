Short Interest in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) Increases By 33.1%

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 167,700 shares, an increase of 33.1% from the September 30th total of 126,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:PCN traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.47. 1,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,790. PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund has a one year low of $15.20 and a one year high of $19.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.41.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be issued a $0.112 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Detalus Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 3.3% in the third quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 26,348 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 1.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 90,701 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 2.5% in the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 69,593 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 19.2% in the second quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,169 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 4.2% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 46,514 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter.

About PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

