Short Interest in Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCF) Drops By 38.6%

Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,100 shares, a decrease of 38.6% from the September 30th total of 86,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:POFCF opened at $1.80 on Monday. Petrofac has a 52 week low of $1.31 and a 52 week high of $2.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.75.

Get Petrofac alerts:

Petrofac Company Profile

Petrofac Limited, an energy company, provides services to the oil and gas production and processing industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction (E&C); Engineering & Production Services (EPS); and Integrated Energy Services (IES). The E&C segment provides onshore and offshore engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and commissioning services.

Further Reading: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Petrofac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petrofac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.