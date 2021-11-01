Short Interest in Pan African Resources PLC (OTCMKTS:PAFRF) Decreases By 33.6%

Pan African Resources PLC (OTCMKTS:PAFRF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a decline of 33.6% from the September 30th total of 23,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

PAFRF stock opened at $0.23 on Monday. Pan African Resources has a 12-month low of $0.21 and a 12-month high of $0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.23.

Get Pan African Resources alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pan African Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Pan African Resources in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Pan African Resources Plc engages in the exploration, mining and production of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Barberton Mines, Evander Mines, Corporate Office & Other, and Funding Company. The Barberton Mines segment sells gold to financial institutions located in Barberton, South Africa.

Further Reading: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Receive News & Ratings for Pan African Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan African Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.