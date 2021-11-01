Short Interest in MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) Increases By 74.1%

MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 178,100 shares, an increase of 74.1% from the September 30th total of 102,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 103,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Shares of NYSE MMT opened at $6.58 on Monday. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a 1 year low of $5.67 and a 1 year high of $6.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.45.

Get MFS Multimarket Income Trust alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th were given a $0.042 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 12th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in MFS Multimarket Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 14,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,061 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504 shares in the last quarter. 10.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust Company Profile

MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

Featured Story: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Multimarket Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Multimarket Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.