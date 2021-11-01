Short Interest in MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) Increases By 74.1%

MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 178,100 shares, an increase of 74.1% from the September 30th total of 102,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 103,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.
Shares of NYSE MMT opened at $6.58 on Monday. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a 1 year low of $5.67 and a 1 year high of $6.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.45.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th were given a $0.042 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 12th.
MFS Multimarket Income Trust Company Profile
MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.
