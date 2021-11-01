Short Interest in LMF Acquisition Opportunities Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAO) Rises By 45.1%

LMF Acquisition Opportunities Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAO) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 98,700 shares, a growth of 45.1% from the September 30th total of 68,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in LMF Acquisition Opportunities during the second quarter worth $87,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in LMF Acquisition Opportunities during the second quarter worth $231,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in LMF Acquisition Opportunities during the second quarter worth $275,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of LMF Acquisition Opportunities in the first quarter valued at $392,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of LMF Acquisition Opportunities in the second quarter valued at $475,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

LMF Acquisition Opportunities stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.98. 5,086 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,238. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.95. LMF Acquisition Opportunities has a 1-year low of $9.67 and a 1-year high of $10.13.

LMF Acquisition Opportunities, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

