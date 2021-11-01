Short Interest in Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGF) Decreases By 39.1%

Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,950,900 shares, a drop of 39.1% from the September 30th total of 111,660,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,980.3 days.

LNVGF traded down $0.00 on Monday, hitting $1.08. 1,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,474. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.13. Lenovo Group has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $1.50.

Lenovo Group Company Profile

Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It operates through Intelligent Devices Group and Data Center Group segments. The company offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones.

