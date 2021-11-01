Short Interest in Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGF) Decreases By 39.1%

Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,950,900 shares, a drop of 39.1% from the September 30th total of 111,660,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,980.3 days.
LNVGF traded down $0.00 on Monday, hitting $1.08. 1,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,474. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.13. Lenovo Group has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $1.50.
Lenovo Group Company Profile
