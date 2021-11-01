Short Interest in LATAM Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:LTMAQ) Decreases By 37.7%

LATAM Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:LTMAQ) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 412,000 shares, a drop of 37.7% from the September 30th total of 661,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,005,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS LTMAQ traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.53. 366,244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 433,562. LATAM Airlines Group has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $3.05. The company has a market cap of $927.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.22.

Get LATAM Airlines Group alerts:

LATAM Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:LTMAQ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $825.85 million during the quarter.

LATAM Airlines Group SA is holding company, which engages in the provision of passenger air transportation and cargo services. The Air Transportation segment corresponds to the route network for air transport. The Multiplus Coalition and Loyalty Program segment offers a coalition system, interrelated among its members, along with being a government entity with a separately business and not directly related to air transport.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for LATAM Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LATAM Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.