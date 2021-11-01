Short Interest in Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAF) Declines By 51.1%

Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 953,200 shares, a drop of 51.1% from the September 30th total of 1,947,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9,532.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KNCAF remained flat at $$4.91 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,202. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.19 and its 200 day moving average is $5.32. Konica Minolta has a 12 month low of $2.45 and a 12 month high of $5.86.

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of multi-functional peripherals (MFPs), printers, electronic materials, and equipment for healthcare systems and industries. It operates through the following segments: Office Business, Professional Print Business, Healthcare Business, Industrial Business, and Others.

